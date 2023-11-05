Ella Toone’s class is permanent – Manchester United boss Marc Skinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ella Toone’s class is permanent – Manchester United boss Marc Skinner

By Press Association
Ella Toone earned the praise of boss Marc Skinner (Will Matthews/PA)
Manchester United boss Marc Skinner says Ella Toone’s “class is permanent” after she ended her goal drought in a 2-2 draw with Brighton.

Elisabeth Terland gave the hosts the lead on the half-hour before the England international scored her first United goal since November 2022 with a stunning long-range strike in the 78th minute.

Late goals from Guro Bergsvand and substitute Rachel Williams ensured both teams came away with a point at Broadfield Stadium.

Skinner was full of praise for the Lionesses midfielder but felt his team were wasteful in front of goal.

“She is a key player for us regardless but I think Tooney needs to appear in those positions more and she just needs to strike effectively,” he said.

“She scores that goal because she caresses the ball in, she doesn’t try to overhit it and that detail takes it beyond Baggers (Sophie Baggaley) in goal.

“There is no problem (with Toone). Everybody makes out she hasn’t scored for this long but class is permanent. She will keep showing that and will keep creating chances for us.”

Skinner added: “This game should have been about 5-2 or 6-2. The quality of chances we created have to be put away and I’m going to make sure I own that and I will make sure the players are better at that.”

Brighton head coach Melissa Phillips was thrilled with her side’s performance, which ended a run of three straight defeats in the WSL.

However, she did admit having victory snatched away at the death was tough to take.

“We played very well in the first half and managed to weather a bit of momentum after we scored the goal,” she said.

“We changed shape in the second half and it helped manage the amount that they got in behind us in wide areas and got a bit better pressure on the ball.

“It’s disappointing to concede at the end but at the same time, it’s a point against a very, very good team.

“I think at 1-1 we would have been happy with a point, but of course it feels a little bit worse when you are sitting at 2-1 and you equalise late but we made changes, everyone played their role and it’s a really important point and performance.

“There is a lot to take away from this performance but we know these are the margins between three and one point in this league and it’s ultimately defined by a set piece at either end, our goal and their goal.

“We will look to build a lot from this performance going into next week.”