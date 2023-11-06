Football rumours: Luton keen on Ecuadorian midfielder Oscar Zambrano

What the papers say

Luton are hoping to sign Ecuadorian midfielder Oscar Zambrano from LDU Quito in January, the Sun reports. The 19-year-old would have to waive 15 per cent of his £5.5million fee, or Luton could fork out to cover the cost. Zambrano came through the same football academy as Ecuador and Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has refused to rule out a return to his former club Tottenham in the future, the Mirror reports. The Argentinian said he is open to the idea of returning to the club one day.

Social media round-up

🏷️ Brentford have slapped a huge price tag on their star man 💰 Ivan Toney could set someone back over £100m in January#arsenal | #premierleague pic.twitter.com/c3rnMU6aCU — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 5, 2023

Phil Neville in talks to return to football five months on from Inter Miami sacking Read more here 👇https://t.co/ggbv5PKV5u — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 5, 2023

Players to watch

Arsenal’s Ben White (Bradley Collyer, PA)

Ben White: Arsenal are reportedly set to offer the English defender a large pay rise as they look to secure his future at the club, Football Insider reports.

Piotr Zielinski: Liverpool and West Ham are interested in Napoli’s 29-year-old Polish midfielder, according to Teamtalk. His contract expires in summer.