Dortmund boss Edin Terzic wary of threat posed by revenge-seeking Newcastle

Edin Terzic has warned Borussia Dortmund they will have to be even better than they were at St James’ Park if they are to complete a Champions League double over Newcastle.

Felix Nmecha’s goal secured a priceless 1-0 victory on Tyneside a fortnight ago to belatedly kickstart the Bundesliga side’s campaign, although they needed the help of goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and the woodwork to return to Germany with three points.

They will head into the return at the Signal Iduna Stadium still smarting from Saturday’s 4-0 drubbing by arch-rivals Bayern Munich, and with head coach Terzic expecting a Magpies backlash.

He said: “We need to improve because we know that they (Newcastle) are not happy with the way that they performed at St James’ Park and they will want to do much better tomorrow, so if they are going to do it better, we have to do it better.

“That’s something we have focused on, this is something we’re going to talk about with the team this afternoon, again to be ready for tomorrow, and then we’ve got to do everything to also use the chance to get a home win tomorrow and make a big step in the group.”

Victory against the Magpies eased Dortmund into second place in Group F, above Eddie Howe’s men – who also have four points from their first three fixtures – by virtue of their head-to-head record.

But Terzic, who has doubts over skipper Emre Can and defender Ramy Bensebaini, is acutely aware of the task facing his team, with Newcastle having edged past Arsenal 1-0 in a Premier League arm-wrestle on Saturday evening.

Asked if that served as a warning, he said: “To be honest, we don’t need a warning because of course we know the quality of Newcastle. We found out how good they are two weeks ago.

“Then they’ve had three games since, a draw against Wolves and in the cup they beat Manchester United and then they beat Arsenal at home, so we know their quality.

“We know they are not happy with the way they performed two weeks ago. They are not happy; we are not happy with how we performed last Saturday.

“We know that we have to be ready from the start and as you saw from the game two weeks ago, they had two great chances at the end of the game, so it means we need a good start, we need a good performance during the game, we need to stay focused until the end.”

Terzic was keen to draw a line under Saturday’s horror show against Bayern, who went 2-0 up within nine disastrous minutes as Dayot Upamecano and Harry Kane – who went on to score a hat-trick – struck at the Signal Iduna.

He said: “We were really honest in our analysis and then tried to take the lessons from that to look forward and to focus on the next task, which is tomorrow.

“Why we are confident is that we were already way better three days before the Bayern match (against Hoffenheim in the DFB Cup) and also two weeks ago in Newcastle. Now our focus is on the next task.”