FA seeking observations over tragedy chanting at Luton-Liverpool game

The Football Association is seeking observations from Luton over chants heard at their match against Liverpool on Sunday which indirectly referenced the Hillsborough disaster.

The taunts were sung by some home fans during the second half of the 1-1 Premier League draw at Kenilworth Road, and the FA says it is now looking for information from Luton as well as further detail from the police.

“We strongly condemn chanting of this nature and will continue to work closely with our stakeholders across the game, including the clubs, leagues, fan groups and the relevant authorities to proactively address this issue,” an FA statement said.

Ninety-seven football fans died as a result of a crush at an FA Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough in Sheffield on April 15, 1989.

After the Luton match, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said he did not hear the chanting, which occurred while the game was still goalless shortly after half-time, but added: “Shame on everyone who said it.”

Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher, who was working at the match as a Sky Sports analyst, said: “As supporters you’ve got to have rivalry, there is no doubt. But we’re better than that.

“It’s happened two or three times in the game. All clubs have been guilty of that over the years at different times.

“But the world we live in right now, I think we’re better than that.”

In June, a man who wore a shirt at last season’s FA Cup final which referenced the Hillsborough tragedy was issued with a four-year football banning order.

As part of the ‘Love Football, Protect The Game’ initiative agreed by the English game’s authorities on the eve of the current season, regulation changes and tough new measures have been introduced which will lead to those found to have been involved in tragedy-related offences facing stadium bans and potential criminal prosecution.