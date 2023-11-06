How a night of extraordinary drama unfolded at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham endured a torrid time in a 4-1 defeat at home to Chelsea and the effects could be felt far beyond the match itself.

Cristian Romero faces a three-match ban after a red card for a dangerous tackle, while two of Spurs’ key performers – James Maddison and Micky van de Ven – were lost to injury, the latter appearing to sustain a significant hamstring tear.

Just 10 minutes into the second half Tottenham were reduced to nine men when Destiny Udogie was sent off for a second yellow card.

Here the PA news agency looks at how the madness that unfolded in the Premier League contest.

13 minutes: Leading 1-0 through Dejan Kulusevski’s sixth-minute deflected goal, unbeaten leaders Tottenham are denied a second via Son Heung-min after VAR ruled the goal offside.

Son Heung-Min saw an effort ruled out by VAR (John Walton/PA)

18: Udogie is fortunate to be only shown only a yellow card for a two-footed challenge on Raheem Sterling.

21: Romero escapes punishment for kicking out at Levi Colwill off the ball. However, with play continuing Sterling thinks he has equalised – only for VAR to rule it out for a handball.

28: Chelsea have a goal ruled out for offside by VAR as Nicolas Jackson is adjudged to be interfering when Moises Caicedo drills home from 25 yards. But VAR is not finished and goes back to a Romero challenge seconds before the disallowed goal and the Argentinian’s follow-through on Enzo Fernandez is deemed worthy of a red card and a penalty.

35: After a seven-minute delay for the numerous reviews Cole Palmer slots home from the spot.

Cole Palmer tucked home the penalty (John Walton/PA)

37: Sterling is played through by Fernandez and squares for Jackson to score but he is flagged offside again.

44: With Tottenham temporarily down to nine with Maddison off the field receiving treatment, Van de Ven pulls up as he chases Jackson and has to be replaced by Emerson Royal. To add insult to injury the Chelsea player is flagged offside.

45+1: Maddison is forced off with a foot injury and is replaced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

45+10: Pape Sarr and Colwill become embroiled in a shoving match after Jackson fouled the former, resulting in yellow cards for both.

Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie (right) saw red (John Walton/PA)

55: Udogie is sent off for a foul on Sterling with Chelsea on a three-on-two break.

75: Tottenham continued to play a high defensive line despite being down to nine men and eventually paid for it when Sterling broke and crossed for Jackson to make it 2-1.

79: Eric Dier sidefoots home a volley, only to be flagged offside.

90+4: Jackson converts Conor Gallagher’s cross from 10 yards to make the game safe just seconds after Son missed a chance to equalise.

90+7: Jackson completes an unlikely hat-trick and another break past the high defensive line to make it 4-1.