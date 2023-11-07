Aaron Morley on target as Bolton beat Shrewsbury to extend unbeaten run

Paris Maghoma and Aaron Morley helped Bolton go five matches unbeaten in all competitions after a 2-0 win over Shrewsbury.

The Trotters dominated the ball for large parts and went close to opening the scoring after 20 minutes.

George Thomason laid the ball off to Victor Adeboyejo in the box before he spun and shot, but his effort flew over the bar.

Bolton broke the deadlock in the 66th minute through Maghoma, whose long-range effort from 20 yards out managed to trickle through the palms of Marko Marosi.

The Shrews had their first shot on target saved with just under 15 minutes remaining. Daniel Udoh slipped in Tom Bayliss, whose goalbound effort was claimed by Nathan Baxter.

The away side were inches away from doubling their advantage when Josh Darces-Cogley drilled a low cross into Dan Nlundulu in the final stages.

The forward turned it goalward, but substitute goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne kept the ball out magnificently with his leg.

Bolton confirmed all three points in stoppage time when Morley placed it into the bottom corner.