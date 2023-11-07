Colchester hit back to beat Swindon and rack up third straight league win

Colchester registered a third successive League Two win after coming from behind to beat Swindon Town 3-1 at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Swindon wasted a great chance midway through the first half when Charlie Austin sent a free header wide from 10 yards with the goal gaping.

But the Robins were ahead in the 23rd minute when Jake Young fired home a low shot from the edge of the area after being picked out by Frazer Blake-Tracy.

Colchester levelled in the 49th minute when Cameron McGeehan bundled the ball home from near the goal-line under pressure from Liam Kinsella following Jayden Fevrier’s cross into the six-yard box.

Young sliced a shot wide from close range from Tyrese Shade’s pass for Swindon, but Colchester went ahead in the 64th minute when Samson Tovide fired home a first-time finish from Will Greenidge’s cross.

And Noah Chilvers sealed victory in the third minute of stoppage time when he latched on to fellow substitute Bradley Ihionvien’s pass and slotted past goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney.