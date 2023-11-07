Rotherham snatch point in dramatic finish against Ipswich

Rotherham fought back in added time to earn a 2-2 Championship draw with high-flying Ipswich.

Jack Taylor’s goal for Ipswich with just three minutes left to play looked like being the winner before Christ Tiehi crashed in a very late leveller.

With Ipswich coming into the game 10 unbeaten and still riding the crest of the wave following last season’s promotion, it was a surprise when they were caught out early on.

Rotherham, though, made a blistering start and took the lead in the fourth minute.

Fred Onyedinma was afforded too much space down the right and glided into the box before picking out Sam Nombe to slide in for his first Millers goal.

This game had been rearranged from last month after a heavy downpour caused its postponement just hours before kick-off.

Ipswich led a promising attack in response to the opener, but Conor Chaplin’s effort was diverted wide by Tiehi.

Tiehi then threatened at the other end after the ball fell kindly to him on the edge of the box. His driven effort flew just off target.

Ipswich levelled with 19 minutes gone from a clever free-kick routine. Leif Davis picked out an unmarked Sam Morsy on the edge of the box and he had the time to curl beautifully into the top corner.

Rotherham had a great chance to retake the lead when substitute Sean Morrison headed off target from Jordan Hugill’s flick.

Millers boss Matt Taylor made a raft of attacking changes as Rotherham chased just a third win of the season.

Georgie Kelly joined Hugill up front and was hoping for a repeat of his goal from the bench against QPR at the weekend.

Chaplin fired off target for a second time in the second half after neat interplay with Davis around the box.

The visiting supporters were appealing for a penalty when Axel Tuanzebe’s header seemed to be blocked by the hand of Kelly.

Substitute Omari Hutchinson was causing a fair amount of trouble down the right flank and his cross supplied Chaplin with another opportunity which he could not turn towards goal.

The ball then fell kindly for Kelly in the Ipswich box but the Irishman was denied by a smart save from Vaclav Hladky.

Ipswich finally went ahead on 87 minutes in somewhat fortuitous fashion.

Davis managed to keep the ball in play down the left and his cross was smashed against Taylor by Morrison and trickled over the line.

But Rotherham ensured the late drama kept coming and with two minutes of added time played, Tiehi’s fierce effort from the edge of the box earned them a point.