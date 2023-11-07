Kieran McKenna takes positives from ‘mixed’ night against Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Kieran McKenna takes positives from ‘mixed’ night against Rotherham

By Press Association
Kieran McKenna applauds the Ipswich fans after the game (Simon Marper/PA)
Kieran McKenna applauds the Ipswich fans after the game (Simon Marper/PA)

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna endured ‘a mixed night’ after his side conceded a late leveller in a 2-2 draw with Rotherham.

Christ Tiehi’s injury-time strike ensured the points were shared just minutes after it looked like the Tractor Boys had nicked them through substitute Jack Taylor.

The Millers had led through Sam Nombe’s early strike, before Sam Morsy and Taylor turned the game around, and McKenna said: “I think there’s a lot of positives to take from where we were to where we ended up.

“You don’t want to concede early in the game against a team like Rotherham. It gave them momentum and atmosphere and something to hang on to. It made the challenge even bigger.

“We gradually took control of the game.

“There are frustrations at the end. We did not quite stick to our principles. It’s a situation we usually defend well from.

“It’s a mixed night. But I am sure it is something we will learn really quickly from.”

The result still leaves Ipswich in the top two, eight points clear of Leeds United and on an 11-game unbeaten streak.

“It’s much, much too early to think about gaps,” added McKenna.

“A point away from home on a Tuesday night after a tough game on Saturday and having conceded early is something you can take positives from.”

Rotherham ripped up the form book to go ahead in just the fourth minute when record signing Nombe slid in to tuck away Fred Onyedinma’s cross.

Ipswich responded on 19 minutes when Morsy was picked out by Leif Davis in plenty of space and had the time and ability to curl an unstoppable strike into the top corner.

It looked as though the points would be going back to Suffolk when Taylor diverted Sean Morrison’s attempted clearance into the net with just three minutes left to play.

But Tiehi’s late curler a minute into added time earned Rotherham the draw.

Millers manager Matt Taylor said: “I was so pleased we got something out of the game for the effort the players put in. We started the game really well and on the front foot.

“We were so naive to allow the space for the equaliser and at times we had to hold on against a very attacking team.

“Their second goal was a ricochet. For that to go against us was almost heartbreaking. Then you’re hoping for the ball to fall to someone and for them to keep their composure and Christ certainly did that.

“In the last couple of games we have shown character. We need to start picking up points but in terms of what we are showing, I am pleased.”