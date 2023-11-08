Kevin Sinfield to run seven ultramarathons in support of Rob Burrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Sinfield to run seven ultramarathons in support of Rob Burrow

By Press Association
Kevin Sinfield (left) is taking part in another challenge in aid of friend Rob Burrow (Danny Lawson/PA)
Kevin Sinfield (left) is taking part in another challenge in aid of friend Rob Burrow (Danny Lawson/PA)

Kevin Sinfield will again push his body to the limit in support of friend Rob Burrow as he plans to run seven ultra-marathons in seven different cities across seven successive days.

Sinfield is taking on the challenge to raise money for motor neurone disease charities after seeing his great friend Burrow affected by the illness.

The former Leeds Rhino player, who has undertaken several other physical challenges over the last few years and raised £13million, will run 27.2 miles on seven successive days around the United Kingdom and Ireland.

He will start in his home city of Leeds on December 1, before heading to Cardiff, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dublin and Brighton before finishing in London.

Sinfield said on BBC Breakfast: “We go again, we start three weeks on Friday, running has been a great vehicle for us.

“It has been a great way of celebrating the MND community and celebrating Rob and showing people we care. The support we have had has been amazing.

The plan is to run seven marathons, plus an extra mile each day, in seven different cities in the UK and Ireland across seven days.

“We are aware we have not been to the south and felt it is important to go to the south because there is a large number of people with MND down there, we wanted to go to Wales and Ireland.

Sinfield pushed his friend Rob Burrow around the Leeds marathon
Sinfield pushed his friend Rob Burrow around the Leeds marathon (Danny Lawson/PA)

“We want to share and support and raise some funds.

“We are really looking forward to it; there are 100 reasons we shouldn’t go again, but there are 5,000 why we should and the big reason is Rob.

“If we want to make a dent on MND and to shift the dial line we need money and the awareness has been brilliant over the last four years.

“It’s the funds (that) are going to make a difference, whether that is to find a cure, or to support families or provide equipment like Rob has where people can still communicate and be in the room.”

Burrow, who is able to speak using special equipment, told his friend: “Another crazy challenge, we thought you would stop after the last one, but here you go again. I would do the same for you.

“I hope to see you off at the start and be there at the finish, you never stop banging the drum for the MND community, remember Kev you aren’t getting any younger!”