Home Sport

Football rumours: Newcastle interested in Kalvin Phillips and Ruben Neves

By Press Association
Could Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips be on the way to Newcastle? (Martin Rickett/PA)
What the papers say

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is reportedly weighing up making a bid for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves in January, according to the i newspaper.

Phillips has fallen out of favour at Manchester City, while the Mirror reports a meeting between Premier League shareholders could block Newcastle’s move for Neves as both Newcastle and Al-Hilal are owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Burnley v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Turf Moor
Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze could reportedly soon extend his deal (Richard Sellers/PA)

Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze is close to signing a new contract with the club after he reportedly agreed to the deal in principle, the Daily Mail reports.

The Mirror says Bayern Munich will join the race to sign 24-year-old Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Zubimendi has played 12 games in LaLiga this season with a goal and an assist.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester United v RC Lens – Pre Season Friendly – Old Trafford
Could Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho be leaving the club in the new year? (Nick Potts/PA)

Jadon Sancho: Fabrizio Romano reports the Manchester United forward is expected to leave the Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Casemiro: Clubs from the Saudi Pro League are interested in the 31-year-old Manchester United midfielder, according to 90min.