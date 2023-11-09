Harlem Eubank driven by family tragedy ahead of global title bout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harlem Eubank driven by family tragedy ahead of global title bout

By Press Association
Harlem Eubank will try to secure the 19th win of his professional career on Friday (Nick Potts/PA)
Harlem Eubank will try to channel the emotion of the latest tragedy to affect his family when he walks out at Brighton Centre on Friday night for his maiden fight at the venue.

Eubank, the nephew of former two-division world champion Chris Eubank Sr, will box in his city for the first time since his professional debut in 2017 when he faces German super-lightweight Timo Schwarzkopf for the WBO global belt.

Friday is arguably Brighton’s biggest night of boxing since the elder Eubank defended his WBO middleweight title against Dan Sherry at the same venue in 1991, but grief has gripped the family in recent years.

It started with Chris’s son Sebastian dying in 2021 after a heart attack and at the beginning of Harlem’s fight camp in September, his father Simon died after five years with dementia.

“Dad wasn’t able to express himself,” Harlem Eubank told the PA news agency.

“When you know someone, how active that someone is, how they want to be outside cycling or running, it feels like their spirit is almost trapped in a body that is kind of unusable.

“It was difficult to see him degrade and deteriorate over the years, especially in the last few years when it became more rapid.

“I feel he is at peace now and I believe the spirit lives on. I do have strong faith in God and that helps because I know he is free now. He had strong faith as well and he is not trapped any more.

“He is in a different realm and my focus is now doing my best to do him proud because I am sure he is looking down on me.

“I am carrying a lot on my shoulders and that inspires me to work hard every day. To go in there and give the best account of myself. It gives me inner strength and inner drive.

“It is something that is hard to explain until it happens, but it has given me an inner power that drives me on knowing that they are watching and then having my cousin’s son Raheem, my godson, it gives me a different drive and energy going forward.

“I am just trying to carry that. Do my family proud and to lead by example.”

Harlem Eubank is not alone in dealing with the loss of his father, with Chris Sr going through the same process – which has resulted in the pair joining forces ahead of the Wasserman boxer’s fight with Schwarzkopf on Channel Five.

However, had Harlem’s teenage years panned out differently, he could have kicked a ball under the Brighton lights instead.

Part of Albion’s academy between the ages of 12 and 16, the undefeated fighter occasionally trained with Lewis Dunk until he was released, which led to a spell at Lewes alongside Solly March before he lost his love for football.

This opened the door to follow in the footsteps of his father, his uncle and his cousin Chris Eubank Jr, but Roberto De Zerbi’s high-flying Europa League outfit serve as a source of inspiration.

He reflected: “I have seen Brighton go from the Withdean to the Amex (Stadium) and through the leagues into a position now where they are a force in the (Premier League).

“It is inspiring and I want to replicate that success in the world of boxing and achieve world honours. I believe I am capable of doing that and this is the next step on Friday.

“It is a special one, the homecoming. I haven’t fought in my city for a long time.

“People are excited about it and I feel these type of boxing nights are needed in Brighton to put boxing back on the map in the city.

“Albion, the football club, are leading the way but I feel like we have a space to shine a light on boxing in Brighton now too.”

To help Harlem Eubank negotiate the next chapter of his 18-fight career will be uncle Chris, who has been gushing in his praise for the 30-year-old and tipped him to beat Conor Benn – who was set to fight Chris Eubank Jr in 2022.

“He has been to the top of the mountain and it is refreshing that he speaks so highly of me,” Harlem Eubank added.

“It is beautiful to have him by my side now going into this next chapter of my career.

“It feels like this is a big, pivotal moment in my career. A moment that pushes me into a position to big fights domestically and globally.”