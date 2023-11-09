Burnley’s Lyle Foster receiving specialist help for his mental wellbeing

Burnley striker Lyle Foster is receiving specialist care for his mental health.

Foster has not played since Burnley’s 3-0 Premier League defeat at Brentford on October 21 and missed the Clarets’ last three games.

A Burnley statement read: “On behalf of Lyle Foster and his family they have asked us to share with you an update on Lyle’s illness.

“Recently, Lyle let us know that he continues to live with issues around his mental wellbeing and has reached out for help.

“He is currently in the care of specialists – giving him the support and care he needs to help him back to full health.

“With the love and support of his family and everyone at Burnley Football Club we will do all we can to provide everything he needs to get better.

Lyle Foster has scored three goals in seven Premier League appearances for Burnley (Nigel French/PA)

“We ask for your understanding and respect Lyle’s privacy around this matter and will not be making any more comment until further notice.”

Foster signed a new five-year deal at Turf Moor last month, with boss Vincent Kompany saying the South African will become an “important” Premier League striker.

The 23-year-old joined Burnley from Belgian club Westerlo in January and has adapted quickly to the Premier League following the Clarets’ promotion, scoring three goals in seven appearances.