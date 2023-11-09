Diego Simeone extends Atletico Madrid deal until 2027

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has signed a new contract with the LaLiga outfit running to the summer of 2027.

The 53-year-old Argentinian has been in the job since December 2011 and is the most successful head coach in Atletico’s history.

Simeone has overseen the club winning two league titles, one Copa del Rey and the Europa League twice, as well as two European Super Cups and one Spanish Super Cup.

His tenure has also seen Atletico reach two Champions League finals, in 2014 and 2016.

Having been in the Atletico dugout for a record 642 matches to date, winning 380, Simeone currently has the team fourth in LaLiga, six points behind leaders Girona with a game in hand, while they top their Champions League group with eight points from four fixtures.