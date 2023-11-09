Jamie McGrath earns Aberdeen a point but Europa League chances end in Greece

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jamie McGrath earns Aberdeen a point but Europa League chances end in Greece

By Press Association
Jamie McGrath celebrates his equaliser (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Jamie McGrath celebrates his equaliser (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Jamie McGrath’s 30-yard free-kick earned Aberdeen a point against PAOK in Greece but it was not enough to keep the Dons in the Europa Conference League beyond Christmas.

McGrath struck soon after PAOK took the lead midway through the second half after fighting back from an early opener from Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes.

The 2-2 draw in Thessaloniki earned Aberdeen their second point in Group G but PAOK moved to 10 points, while Eintracht Frankfurt’s win over HJK Helsinki moved the Germans on to nine points after four games.

The damage in the group had been done when PAOK fought back from a two-goal deficit to win at Pittodrie deep in stoppage-time two weeks earlier.

Aberdeen started with top goalscorer Bojan Miovski on the bench and Duk seized his chance in the starting line-up.

The Dons took the lead in the 14th minute after Nicky Devlin played a one-two with Ryan Duncan and delivered a low cross. Duk rolled his marker and netted on the turn from eight yards.

The hosts were level nine minutes later. Aberdeen centre-back Slobodan Rubezic lost a tackle with Taison and failed to track his opponents’ run properly. The Brazilian played a one-two and slotted home.

McGrath might have wondered whether the video assistant referee would intervene after Vieirinha escaped with a yellow card for stamping on his ankle.

The Dons survived some serious pressure to go in level at half-time. Rubezic hit his own post as he blocked a cross, Vieirinha tested the Dons with some teasing crosses and Brandon hit the post.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos made two saves in the opening minutes of the second half before the Dons came back into it without threatening.

PAOK put the pressure on with a series of set-pieces and Mbwana Samatta eventually nodded home from a crowded goalmouth in the 67th minute.

The Greek side’s lead only lasted three minutes when McGrath found the corner of the net with a well-struck free-kick after Duk had been pushed.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder was soon the victim of a penalty award despite not touching his opponent, Giannis Konstantelias. The decision was reversed after a VAR review but it was the second time in 10 minutes that a PAOK player had escaped punishment for an outrageous penalty-box dive.

Miovski replaced McGrath in the 78th minute but neither the Macedonian striker nor any of his team-mates would get a late chance to keep the Dons in the qualification hunt.

It was PAOK who finished the stronger team. Stefan Schwab missed a great headed chance and Roos saved from Taison before Aberdeen held out from some sustained pressure.

Aberdeen’s only late attacks came via several long throws from Richard Jensen but none of them led to a chance.