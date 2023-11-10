Evan Ferguson signs new Brighton contract until 2029

Highly-rated striker Evan Ferguson has signed a new contract with Brighton which ties him to the club until 2029.

The 19-year-old Republic of Ireland international has extended his existing deal with the Seagulls, amid reports that other Premier League clubs were tracking his progress.

“Evan deserves this new contract and he has a very big future ahead of him,” Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi said.

Ferguson joined Brighton from Irish side Bohemians in January 2021 and made his first-team debut later that year in a Carabao Cup tie against Cardiff.

Evan Ferguson has signed a new contract that runs until June 2029! ✍️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) November 10, 2023

He has scored 15 times for the first team since then, having opened his account against Arsenal last December.

Brighton technical director David Weir said: “Evan is a brilliant young talent and we are delighted for him.

“He’s shown his ability at club and international level, after breaking into the team at the start of the year, and we are looking forward to working with him and watching his continued progress.”

Ferguson made his senior Ireland debut in March, scoring in a 3-2 win over Latvia.