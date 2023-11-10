Emma Hayes admits ‘time is right’ to step down as Chelsea manager

Emma Hayes said the “time is right” for her to step down as Chelsea manager after it was confirmed last week she will leave the Women’s Super League champions at the end of the season.

However, she would not be drawn on reports linking her with the vacant United States national team job and said the decision to depart is motivated by a desire to spend more time with her five-year-old son, Harry.

The club have dominated the WSL since Hayes was appointed in 2012, winning six of the last eight titles.

Emma Hayes to depart Chelsea at the end of the season. — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) November 4, 2023

She confirmed that she is likely to play a role in helping to choose her successor as Chelsea go about their first manager search in more than a decade.

“I’ve been in post for 12 years and I’ve dedicated my life to this place,” she said. “I drive four hours every day, six days a week for 12 years. I have a five-year-old that needs more of his mummy. Family matters.

“I think I’ve dedicated as much as I possibly can to this football club. I’ve loved every minute of it. I think it’s really important if possible to create a succession plan for me, much like (general manager) Paul (Green) and I do with the players.

“The time is right. I will work with the club in the succession plan and do everything I can to make sure there is as good at transition as possible so that my successor can have the same level of success I had.”

Just a handful of games left at Stamford Bridge during Emma Hayes’ tenure. Let’s make them ones to remember, starting on November 18th. 💙 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) November 6, 2023

There have been reports that the club failed to prioritise tying Hayes to a new deal in recent months, but she would not comment on suggestions she no longer felt she had the backing of the hierarchy.

“It’s fair to say I believe in private conversations,” said Hayes. “I’m disappointed to hear things being said in the press. I want to make sure I maintain my own professionalism. I have a team to focus on. I’ve got games to win. I don’t think anything will come between me and the players, or me and the fans.

“I understand Chelsea, I know Chelsea. This is my club, it will always be my club. And whilst I am sad on many, many levels – I’ve always said to the fans there will come that moment when I’m sat with them in the crowd.

“What we have created in this building is magical. It’s something every player appreciates being a part of. As far as I’m concerned, the people I’ve worked with in that period have made me feel the best coach I can feel – that’s not always easy.

“I leave at the end the season knowing I’ve given everything and done everything.”

The statement issued by the club announcing her departure referred to her having chosen to pursue “a new opportunity outside of the WSL and club football.”

Some have taken this to mean a move into international management is inevitable, but she would not be drawn on what the next step in her career might be.

“I’m not going to comment on that,” said Hayes. “I’m contracted to Chelsea until then of the season. That’s where my commitment lies right now.

“As a little girl I always thought one day (a national team job) would come. For most of us, we don’t necessarily always fulfil every dream that we have. I would say it might always be an ambition of mine to do that.

“I think I’m just at the point where I have to consider something else, and that’s the position I’m in right now. I don’t contemplate anything more. Taking these decisions doesn’t come easy.”