Football has work to do for people with children – Emma Hayes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football has work to do for people with children – Emma Hayes

By Press Association
Emma Hayes announced last week she is to step down as Chelsea manager at the end of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Emma Hayes announced last week she is to step down as Chelsea manager at the end of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Emma Hayes said she was making “a selfless decision” in choosing to put her five-year-old son first as she prepares to step down as Chelsea manager at the end of the season.

Hayes takes her side to face Everton at Walton Hall Park on Sunday in what will be her first game since announcing last week that she is to leave the club with whom she has won six Women’s Super League titles.

Reports have linked her with the vacant United States national team job, whilst a club statement on Saturday said that she would be pursuing a role “outside of the WSL and club football”.

However, she insisted that family had been the only consideration and would not be drawn on her next career step.

“I’ve taken this team to the top and I always said I wanted to leave at the top, and I maintain that,” said Hayes.

“My little boy has been extraordinary to allow me to do (this job), but it’s important for him.

“There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done in the women’s game for people with children. I shouldn’t just limit that – it’s people with children. We have lives and I have to think about others.

“This is not a selfish decision, it’s a selfless decision. It’s about putting first other things in my life and I’m ready for that.”

Everton boss Brian Sorensen defended his side’s recent performances despite having won just once in seven games this season, a run which has featured 5-0 and 7-0 defeats to Manchester United.

“No I’m not (feeling the pressure),” he said. “Performances have been better than the one win so we have to look at that.

“The two big losses against United is not something that we want. But it’s done, it’s history. There’s nothing we can do about it.”