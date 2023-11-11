We are not there yet but that’s normal – Jurgen Klopp sees progress at Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We are not there yet but that’s normal – Jurgen Klopp sees progress at Liverpool

By Press Association
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side still have lessons to learn after a chastening week (Steven Paston/PA)


Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are still not the finished article after a week of setbacks provided a dose of reality.

After snatching a late draw against newcomers Luton last weekend, a much-changed side slipped to their first Europa League defeat at Toulouse in midweek.

Liverpool have failed to win only five of 17 matches this season and they have a 100 per cent record in eight at Anfield in all competitions but Klopp knows they have to avoid unnecessary hiccups like those of the last few days.

“Things are going in the right direction but we are not there yet. We are not as stable as I wish but that’s normal as well,” he said.

“Generally we are in a positive situation and it is important to learn to deal with that. There has been a lot of praise.

“It really feels like this (Toulouse) and Luton is a real learning curve. I wish it would not be necessary, to be honest. I wish we would learn it quickly.

“We can be a really good team. We have shown that. We cannot have what happened (in Toulouse): we were not aggressive enough. It was as easy as that.

“We can lose a game but we have to use it to learn the right things. To win a football game, you need to be aggressive.”

Liverpool’s all-new midfield has impressed having only been assembled in pre-season but the pressure on the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch has been increased recently.

Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic were already long-term absentees but with the unfortunate Curtis Jones out until after the international break, Gravenberch’s availability against Brentford in the balance due to a knee injury and Mac Allister suspended on Sunday, resources are looking thin.

That is without taking into account first-choice left-back Andy Robertson’s absence until the new year after shoulder surgery.

When the Premier League campaign resumes after the international break Liverpool have 11 matches in 38 days – starting at Manchester City and including two European ties which would have been rendered dead rubbers had the team won in southern France.

“Now it’s just important we get through this period until the international break and then after with as (few) injuries as possible because the games are coming thick and fast,” added Klopp.

“It’s crazy how many we have to play and we need them all (the squad). You will see them all.”

Liverpool have had their difficulties against Brentford before, notably in a 3-1 defeat away from home in January, and even with striker Ivan Toney serving a long-term suspension Klopp is wary of the threat they pose.

“Sometimes I remember bad things but in this specific case not really. Pretty sure it was not good,” said the Reds boss regarding that game.

“Super-challenging to play Thomas Frank and Brentford for different reasons. I’m not sure they are 100 per cent happy with the season but losing Ivan Toney and the player he was for them is really brutal.

“But they are mid-table, which is probably what Brentford wants getting through this situation and when he is coming back, using him again.

“They are well-organised, sensational at set-pieces and have really offensive players and really fast counter-attacking.

“It is always interesting and difficult as well. But it is Anfield and we should use that.”