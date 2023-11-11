We are not there yet but that’s normal – Jurgen Klopp sees progress at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are still not the finished article after a week of setbacks provided a dose of reality.

After snatching a late draw against newcomers Luton last weekend, a much-changed side slipped to their first Europa League defeat at Toulouse in midweek.

Liverpool have failed to win only five of 17 matches this season and they have a 100 per cent record in eight at Anfield in all competitions but Klopp knows they have to avoid unnecessary hiccups like those of the last few days.

“Things are going in the right direction but we are not there yet. We are not as stable as I wish but that’s normal as well,” he said.

“Generally we are in a positive situation and it is important to learn to deal with that. There has been a lot of praise.

“It really feels like this (Toulouse) and Luton is a real learning curve. I wish it would not be necessary, to be honest. I wish we would learn it quickly.

“We can be a really good team. We have shown that. We cannot have what happened (in Toulouse): we were not aggressive enough. It was as easy as that.

“We can lose a game but we have to use it to learn the right things. To win a football game, you need to be aggressive.”

Liverpool’s all-new midfield has impressed having only been assembled in pre-season but the pressure on the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch has been increased recently.

Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic were already long-term absentees but with the unfortunate Curtis Jones out until after the international break, Gravenberch’s availability against Brentford in the balance due to a knee injury and Mac Allister suspended on Sunday, resources are looking thin.

That is without taking into account first-choice left-back Andy Robertson’s absence until the new year after shoulder surgery.

When the Premier League campaign resumes after the international break Liverpool have 11 matches in 38 days – starting at Manchester City and including two European ties which would have been rendered dead rubbers had the team won in southern France.

“Now it’s just important we get through this period until the international break and then after with as (few) injuries as possible because the games are coming thick and fast,” added Klopp.

“It’s crazy how many we have to play and we need them all (the squad). You will see them all.”

Liverpool have had their difficulties against Brentford before, notably in a 3-1 defeat away from home in January, and even with striker Ivan Toney serving a long-term suspension Klopp is wary of the threat they pose.

Jürgen Klopp described the ‘always interesting’ challenge of facing Brentford as he previewed Sunday’s clash at Anfield. 🏟️#LIVBRE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 10, 2023

“Sometimes I remember bad things but in this specific case not really. Pretty sure it was not good,” said the Reds boss regarding that game.

“Super-challenging to play Thomas Frank and Brentford for different reasons. I’m not sure they are 100 per cent happy with the season but losing Ivan Toney and the player he was for them is really brutal.

“But they are mid-table, which is probably what Brentford wants getting through this situation and when he is coming back, using him again.

“They are well-organised, sensational at set-pieces and have really offensive players and really fast counter-attacking.

“It is always interesting and difficult as well. But it is Anfield and we should use that.”