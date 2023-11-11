David Martindale counting on big-game ‘buzz’ against in-form Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Martindale counting on big-game ‘buzz’ against in-form Rangers

By Press Association
David Martindale’s Livingston host Rangers on Sunday (Robert Perry/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale is hoping his struggling Livingston team can rise to the occasion and find a way of halting a Rangers side he feels are “in a good place” under new boss Philippe Clement.

The Ibrox team head to the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday in buoyant mood after winning five and drawing one of their six matches since the Belgian replaced Michael Beale last month.

“They’re unbeaten so that tells you everything you need to know,” said Martindale when asked what he has made of Rangers under Clement.

“He’s gone in and got a good start so that then breeds a bit of momentum, which breeds self-confidence and self-esteem in the players, so ultimately you’re probably getting better performances from the players.

“I think he’s done a very good job and they’re in a good place as a club.”

While Rangers have enjoyed a resurgence since their managerial change, Livingston have lost their last four matches to slip towards the foot of the cinch Premiership. Martindale hopes the big-game “buzz” can help them get back on track this weekend.

“You’re at home and you’ve got the opportunity to go and pick up three points against one of the biggest clubs in the league,” said the Lions boss.

“When either of the Old Firm come along to the Tony Mac, there’s always a buzz and then when you bring in Sky (TV) there’s an extra buzz about the game.

“It kind of lifts the atmosphere throughout the training week and you probably find the players are a wee bit more at it and there are not as many players in the physio’s room in the lead-up to the game.

“It brings a different kind of matchday atmosphere.”