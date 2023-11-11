Roberto De Zerbi: It’s a tough season for Brighton but we are fighting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Roberto De Zerbi: It’s a tough season for Brighton but we are fighting

By Press Association
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is balancing the demands of the Premier League alongside a maiden Europa League campaign (Steven Paston/PA)
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is balancing the demands of the Premier League alongside a maiden Europa League campaign (Steven Paston/PA)

Roberto De Zerbi says Brighton are fighting hard to keep their hopes of domestic and European success alive.

The Seagulls squad is being tested to the limit but is so far holding up well, with their victory away to Ajax on Thursday putting them second in their Europa League group.

They are seventh in the Premier League heading into Sunday’s home match against Sheffield United at the Amex Stadium, and De Zerbi knows his players and staff will have to dig deep.

“We are fighting, we are second in our Europa League group and seventh in the Premier League,” he said in quotes published on the club’s X account.

“We lost three important players in the summer and we’re playing three games a week. It’s a tough season, but we are fighting.

“When you aren’t used to the Europa League, you need to focus on the next game. We have to win in the Premier League.

“Clean sheets are an important part of football, but we have to analyse better because we couldn’t keep a clean sheet a lot of times this season.”

The only clean sheets Brighton have managed have been against Ajax home and away. The 20 goals they have conceded in the Premier League so far is the highest number for any team inside the top 10.

Brighton are set to be without defenders Pervis Estupinan and Lewis Dunk, plus midfielder James Milner, against the Blades on Sunday.

Lewis Dunk looks set to be unavailable against Sheffield United
Lewis Dunk looks set to be unavailable against Sheffield United (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ecuador international Estupinan made his return from a muscle injury that had sidelined him since September 30 as a substitute in Thursday’s Europa League win away to Ajax, but only lasted 12 minutes before being forced off again.

Dunk came off at half-time in Amsterdam with a possible groin injury, while veteran Milner came off in the eighth minute.

“The injuries are a terrible situation, but we can’t change anything,” De Zerbi said.

“We have to focus on the game on Sunday, it’s one of the most important this season.”