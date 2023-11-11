Ben Stokes and Joe Root give England hope of ending World Cup on a high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Stokes and Joe Root give England hope of ending World Cup on a high

By Press Association
Ben Stokes impressed again for England (Bikas Das/AP)
Ben Stokes and Joe Root led England to 337 for nine against Pakistan as they attempted to end their World Cup – and their era – on a high in Kolkata.

England’s chaotic and unsuccessful title defence will not carry on to the semi-finals and it is widely expected that the core of the team that conquered this tournament in 2019 will now begin to break up after this game.

But two central pillars of the golden days came to the fore here, Stokes following up his century against Netherlands by crashing 84 and Root adding a workmanlike 60 as he became the first English batter to reach 1,000 World Cup runs.

Like many of their fellow thirtysomethings they face an uncertain future in ODI cricket, with a fresh-faced squad set to be announced on Sunday for the forthcoming tour of the West Indies, but they ensured their side did not slink meekly into the past tense.

Joe Root
Stokes will never forget Eden Gardens, where he was hammered for four successive sixes in the final, decisive over of the T20 World Cup in 2016, but he added a few happier memories this time with 11 fours and two maximums of his own.

The second was a staggering stroke, switching his hands and reverse-scooping Agha Salman over the ropes at deep third.

Stokes earlier saw a return catch put down by Shaheen Shah Afridi on 10 but knuckled down with Root to share a run-a-ball stand of 132 for the third wicket.

That gave the England innings its foundations before a flurry of action at the death.

Harry Brook
In the last 10 overs there were nine fours, five sixes and seven wickets as the game accelerated into a highlights package.

Jos Buttler (27 off 18 balls), Harry Brook (30 off 17) and the retiring David Willey (15 off five) all hit out then got out as Pakistan played their part.

Haris Rauf had a busy time, carrying a catch into the boundary rope to spare Buttler only to make amends with a superb direct run-out, and finishing with three for 64.

Dawid Malan (31) and Jonny Bairstow (59) put on England’s most productive powerplay of the tournament in the first 10 overs, finally getting their tempo right at the same time.