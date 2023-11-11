Darren Ferguson hails memorable day for Peterborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Darren Ferguson hails memorable day for Peterborough

By Press Association
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson enjoyed a memorable day (Isaac Parkin/PA)


Darren Ferguson hailed his “perfect” Peterborough players after a record-breaking 5-0 derby triumph over Cambridge.

The proud boss saw his side claim their biggest-ever success against their county rivals with a five-star showing.

Posh took charge with three goals in the space of six minutes late in the first half as Ephron Mason-Clark’s 34th and 37th-minute double was soon followed by a deflected Kwame Poku strike.

Any thoughts of a Cambridge comeback were dismissed when Poku pounced again early in the second period following an Archie Collins-led counter-attack before Liam Bennett headed a Joel Randall cross into his own net to pile on more misery for Mark Bonner’s men.

“That is as perfect as it is ever going to get,” admitted Ferguson. “There was not one bad performance from anyone in my team.

“The players stuck to the tactical plan to the ‘T’ so I’m absolutely delighted and all credit to them for that.

“Cambridge are a good team without the ball. They do not concede many goals and no-one has done that to them.

“The first goal was important and we’ve then gone bang, bang. We were so ruthless and from then on we’ve won really comfortably.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve been waiting for that sort of performance from the start of the season and we couldn’t have picked a better day to deliver it.

“It’s a record score in this fixture and it’s brilliant for everyone to achieve something like that. The fans will remember this one for a long time.

“But Mark has done a great job at Cambridge and today is not going to change that.”

Cambridge chief Mark Bonner was full of praise for his side’s conquerors as a promising start gave way to a hiding.

He said: “You could never have said after half-an-hour that the game would end up in the way it did, but Peterborough took it away from us.

“It was a really good game for the first 30 minutes. We started with a good press and intensity, but you can’t really talk about that when the game unravelled in front of our eyes as it did.

“It was done at half-time really. Peterborough had too much for us.

“If you evaluate the goals we conceded, it is just horrible, but the pressure they put on us and the way they use the ball is very good.

“They’re where they are for a reason and it hurts me, more than anyone, to say they’re miles ahead of us.

“They’re a really good side – the best we’ve played. We couldn’t match the technical and athletic quality Peterborough have to create chances.

“We know we’ll get slaughtered, but we’ll have to take it and get on with it.”