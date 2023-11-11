Northampton halt winless run by beating Burton By Press Association November 11 2023, 5.08pm Share Northampton halt winless run by beating Burton Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4810195/northampton-halt-winless-run-by-beating-burton/ Copy Link Marc Leonard opened the scoring for Northampton (Barrington Coombs/PA) Northampton ended their six-game winless run by beating Burton 2-0 at Sixfields in League One. After a tight first half, the Cobblers dominated the second and came away with all three points thanks to goals from Marc Leonard and Sam Hoskins. Joe Powell curled an early free-kick over the angle of post and crossbar as Burton made a bright start before the home side grew into the game and enjoyed a good spell of their own. But goalmouth action was at a premium in the first half as both sides lacked quality and creativity in the final third, with neither goalkeeper forced to make a save of note. Northampton broke the deadline nine minutes into the second half when Leonard picked out the top corner with a terrific strike from long range. Burton goalkeeper Max Crocombe kept out Mitch Pinnock’s header from a fast counter-attack and he was also alert when denying Leonard on two separate occasions. But the Cobblers did eventually wrap up all three points when Hoskins showed excellent composure in a crowded penalty box to find the bottom corner 12 minutes from time.