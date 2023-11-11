Danilo Orsi brace helps Crawley secure victory over Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danilo Orsi brace helps Crawley secure victory over Accrington

By Press Association
Danilo Orsi (PA)
Danilo Orsi (PA)

Crawley recovered from going behind to a second-minute goal from Jack Nolan to claim their first win in six league games with a 3-1 victory over 10-man Accrington.

Danilo Orsi scored twice for the Reds including settling the issue late on with a penalty after Brad Hills received a straight red card for bringing down the Crawley striker.

Corey Addai had been Crawley’s keeper in all of Crawley’s previous 15 league games this season, but boss Scott Lindsey opted to leave him out in favour of Luca Ashby-Hammond who came in for his football league debut.

Ashby-Hammond, on a season-long loan from Fulham, was beaten after just 86 seconds as Nolan surged down the right before cutting in and firing a low shot across the keeper.

Crawley hit back to equalise after eight minutes with Orsi beating keeper Jon McCracken in a one-on-one situation after being fed by Klaidi Lolos.

The Reds threatened again midway through the half when Kellan Gordon’s cross found Lolos but his free header was easily saved by McCracken.

Crawley should have gone ahead when Orsi failed to connect at close range after good work by Nick Tsaroulla.

But the Reds continued to live dangerously at the back and Joe Pritchard had a rasping  shot tipped over by Ashby- Hammind just before the break.

Former Gillingham defender Will Wright gave Crawley the lead in superb style three minutes after the break with a tremendous 25-yard shot which flew in to the right of keeper McCracken.

Ashby-Hammond later did well at the other end to deny both Shaun Whalley and substitute Seamus Conneely in quick succession before the Reds secured the points after 76 minutes from the penalty spot.

Defender Hills was shown a straight red card for bringing down Orsi and the Crawley striker duly stepped up to score his second by firing straight down the middle.