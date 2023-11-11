Courtney Baker-Richardson penalty sinks Notts County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Courtney Baker-Richardson penalty sinks Notts County

By Press Association
Courtney Baker-Richardson (Richard Sellers/PA)
A stoppage-time penalty from Courtney Baker-Richardson secured Crewe a dramatic 1-0 win over fellow promotion challengers Notts County.

Baker-Richardson fired home with 97 minutes on the clock after County winger Jodi Jones was adjudged to have handled Ryan Cooney’s volley in the visiting box.

Defences were on top for most at Gresty Road, although the Magpies controlled much of the second period until they were hit by the late sucker punch.

In the opening minutes County defender Aden Baldwin timed a tackle to perfection to dispossess Shilow Tracey as the attacker burst clear inside the box. But when Baldwin misjudged the flight of a through ball Baker-Richardson was offered a sight of goal, only to drag his effort wide of the far post.

The Magpies took their time getting together as an attacking force and when Crewe skipper Luke Offord was caught in possession, Macauley Langstaff was put clear, but keeper Harvey Davies came off his line to make a save.

As the first half ended Baker-Richardson headed a difficult chance over at the far post after Sam Slocombe palmed away a free-kick from Joe White.

After the restart, Davies had to push a clearing header from team-mate Connor O’Riordan around the post.

County stepped up a gear and Jones stabbed the ball wide after Aaron Nemane drove an cross to the near post. Jones then went close to picking out the bottom corner with a low drive and Langstaff curled a left-footed around the far post.

David McGoldrick was thwarted by a  last-ditch tackle by O’Riordan and Cooney’s loft at the other end of the pitch dropped onto the roof of the net.