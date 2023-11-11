Liam McStravick and Lewis McGregor fire Airdrie to victory against Arbroath

Airdrie secured a first Scottish Championship win in six matches with a 2-0 victory at home to Arbroath.

The Diamonds took the lead after 19 minutes when Liam McStravick slotted home the loose ball after Nikolay Todorov’s shot had been saved by Derek Gaston.

The Arbroath goalkeeper pulled off a superb save to keep out a Todorov header in the 35th minute and Adam Frizzell was inches away from a second on the hour.

Lewis McGregor did make it two for the Diamonds with 11 minutes remaining when Calum Gallagher threaded the ball through for the midfielder to coolly slot past the keeper.