Jason Sraha is Shrewsbury’s hero as he sinks Reading

By Press Association
Matt Taylor saw his Shrewsbury side snatch a late win (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Matt Taylor saw his Shrewsbury side snatch a late win (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Reading’s woeful away form continued after Jason Sraha snatched a late winner for Shrewsbury in a dramatic 3-2 victory.

The Royals opened the scoring in the 12th minute.

David Button’s goal-kick was brought down by Sam Smith inside the area and he powered it into the back of the net off a post.

Reading doubled their advantage inside 15 minutes as Andy Yiadom stood up a floated cross into the box. Goalkeeper Marko Marosi attempted to catch, but Dominic Ballard won the aerial duel and headed it home.

Shrewsbury pulled a goal back in the 33rd minute. Max Mata dispossessed a defender and the New Zealand international laid the ball off to Tom Bayliss, who converted from a tight angle.

The Shrews, in time added on, grabbed an equaliser through a corner routine which concluded with Chey Dunkley bundling home inside the box.

But with virtually the last kick of the game, Sraha stabbed home to win it for Matt Taylor’s side.