Mansfield edge out Salford to climb into top three in League Two By Press Association November 11 2023, 5.29pm Davis Keillor-Dunn struck the winner for Mansfield (Bradley Collyer/PA) Mansfield moved into the League Two automatic promotion places with a 2-1 win at Salford. The Stags recorded a fourth straight league win as they preserved their unbeaten record in the fourth tier this season. Nigel Clough's side – who are joined only by Portsmouth in not suffering a defeat in the Football League this term – landed the first blow when they took the lead in the 19th minute. Jordan Bowery handed the visitors the upper hand when he advanced forward and finished emphatically beyond a helpless Alex Cairns. However, their lead proved short-lived as the Ammies responded almost instantly thanks to the division's top scorer Matt Smith. Named League Two player of the month for October, the 34-year-old rose highest to head home his 13th goal of the campaign. Mansfield again re-established control, though, and they regained the lead before the interval through Davis Keillor-Dunn's volley from close range. Salford should have secured another immediate reply, but Matthew Lund was thwarted by a miraculous reflex stop by Christy Pym. And an inspired Pym handled the hosts' onslaught to protect a valuable three points in the Stags' promotion push.