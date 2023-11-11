Mansfield edge out Salford to climb into top three in League Two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mansfield edge out Salford to climb into top three in League Two

By Press Association
Davis Keillor-Dunn struck the winner for Mansfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mansfield moved into the League Two automatic promotion places with a 2-1 win at Salford.

The Stags recorded a fourth straight league win as they preserved their unbeaten record in the fourth tier this season.

Nigel Clough’s side – who are joined only by Portsmouth in not suffering a defeat in the Football League this term – landed the first blow when they took the lead in the 19th minute.

Jordan Bowery handed the visitors the upper hand when he advanced forward and finished emphatically beyond a helpless Alex Cairns.

However, their lead proved short-lived as the Ammies responded almost instantly thanks to the division’s top scorer Matt Smith.

Named League Two player of the month for October, the 34-year-old rose highest to head home his 13th goal of the campaign.

Mansfield again re-established control, though, and they regained the lead before the interval through Davis Keillor-Dunn’s volley from close range.

Salford should have secured another immediate reply, but Matthew Lund was thwarted by a miraculous reflex stop by Christy Pym.

And an inspired Pym handled the hosts’ onslaught to protect a valuable three points in the Stags’ promotion push.