Mansfield edge out Salford to climb into top three in League Two

Mansfield moved into the League Two automatic promotion places with a 2-1 win at Salford.

The Stags recorded a fourth straight league win as they preserved their unbeaten record in the fourth tier this season.

Nigel Clough’s side – who are joined only by Portsmouth in not suffering a defeat in the Football League this term – landed the first blow when they took the lead in the 19th minute.

Jordan Bowery handed the visitors the upper hand when he advanced forward and finished emphatically beyond a helpless Alex Cairns.

However, their lead proved short-lived as the Ammies responded almost instantly thanks to the division’s top scorer Matt Smith.

Named League Two player of the month for October, the 34-year-old rose highest to head home his 13th goal of the campaign.

Mansfield again re-established control, though, and they regained the lead before the interval through Davis Keillor-Dunn’s volley from close range.

Salford should have secured another immediate reply, but Matthew Lund was thwarted by a miraculous reflex stop by Christy Pym.

And an inspired Pym handled the hosts’ onslaught to protect a valuable three points in the Stags’ promotion push.