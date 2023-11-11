Oldham and Eastleigh settle for a point

Oldham came from behind to draw 1-1 with Eastleigh in the National League.

The Spitfires were awarded a penalty after Paul McCallum was brought down in the box and Chris Maguire stepped up to fire them ahead in the 26th minute.

However, Oldham levelled in the 69th minute when Mark Kitching set up Alex Reid, who blasted the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

A closely-fought draw left both sides tied on 24 points, five off the play-off places.