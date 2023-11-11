Kane Ferdinand fires Maidenhead past Halifax for back-to-back victories By Press Association November 11 2023, 5.34pm Share Kane Ferdinand fires Maidenhead past Halifax for back-to-back victories Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4810243/kane-ferdinand-fires-maidenhead-past-halifax-for-back-to-back-victories/ Copy Link Kane Ferdinand grabbed the only goal for Maidenhead in their 1-0 win over Halifax (Nick Potts/PA) Kane Ferdinand’s first-half effort made it back-to-back Vanarama National League wins for Maidenhead after a 1-0 victory at home to Halifax. Alan Devonshire’s side had pushed Sky Bet League One outfit Oxford close in a 2-0 loss in round one of the FA Cup last weekend and bounced back to stun high-flying Halifax. Ferdinand broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when he flicked home after Jayden Mitchell-Lawson’s cross. It remained 1-0 until half-time, but Maidenhead were reduced to 10 men when Charlee Adams was shown a second yellow card in the 85th minute. Halifax piled on the pressure afterwards, but late saves by Craig Ross helped the hosts move up to 20th.