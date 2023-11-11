Hartlepool denied first win in five matches as Ebbsfleet salvage late point

Hartlepool’s winless run extended to a fifth match after Ebbsfleet struck in stoppage time to earn a 2-2 draw.

John Askey’s team had struggled for form in the Vanarama National League after a strong start to the campaign and entered this fixture following a run of seven defeats in eight matches in all competitions.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe gave Hartlepool the ideal start with a 25-yard effort after six minutes to continue his fine form.

Visiting Ebbsfleet immediately replied with Billy Clifford able to level after a Matty Fanimo pass in the ninth minute.

The match looked destined to finish as a draw until Jake Hastie made it 2-1 to Hartlepool on the stroke of full-time.

However, Askey’s side would not toast a return to winning ways after Dominic Samuel powered home an effort at the back post deep into added time to earn a share of the spoils for Ebbsfleet.