Altrincham extend unbeaten run in home victory over Southend

Altrincham extended their unbeaten run to 10 Vanarama National League games as they beat Southend 2-0 at the J Davidson Stadium.

The Robins went close when Chris Conn-Clarke forced a fine save from Shrimpers’ goalkeeper David Martin at full stretch.

Southend, who had been unbeaten in their last seven league games, almost broke the deadlock just before half-time when Harry Cardwell headed wide from Jack Bridge’s cross.

Altrincham took the lead just before the hour when Justin Amaluzor fired the ball in from close range.

Southend forward Daniel Kanu saw a late effort saved, before Altrincham made sure of the points to keep them in the top six when substitute Justin Donawa scored a second with two minutes left.