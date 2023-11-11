Falkirk beat Edinburgh to consolidate top spot in cinch League One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Falkirk beat Edinburgh to consolidate top spot in cinch League One

By Press Association
Falkirk consolidated their place at the top of cinch League One with a 2-1 win over bottom club Edinburgh City.

Innes Murray had given the visitors an unexpected lead in the ninth minute.

Aidan Nesbitt, though, hauled the Bairns level just before half-time and Ross Maciver struck in the 66th minute to complete the turnaround.

Second-placed Hamilton kept up the pressure with a 5-0 win over Stirling at New Douglas Park, where Kevin O’Hara scored a hat-trick.

O’Hara opened the scoring in the 14th minute, with Euan Henderson doubling the lead ahead of half-time.

It was 3-0 when O’Hara struck again just before the hour, with Henderson then getting his second before O’Hara completed his treble with 12 minutes left.

Stirling finished with 10 men after a late red card for substitute Dale Hilson.

In-form Cove Rangers sit fourth after Rumarn Burrell’s early goal gave them a 1-0 win at Kelty Hearts, which was a fourth straight league victory.

Montrose were held to a 1-1 draw at home by strugglers Annan.

Tommy Goss put the visitors ahead from a first-half penalty, but Kerr Waddell had the Gable Endies level with 20 minutes left.

Alloa beat Queen of the South 1-0 with a goal from Alistair Roy just after the hour.

In League Two, Joe McKee’s late goal gave leaders Peterhead a 3-2 win over Stranraer.

Second-placed Dumbarton won 1-0 at East Fife with an early strike from Kalvin Orsi.

Matthew Aitken struck twice in the space of three minutes midway through the second half as Stenhousemuir battled to a 3-2 win over Spartans at Ochilview Park.

Elgin City climbed off the bottom with a 2-0 win over Bonnyrigg Rose, with goals either side of half-time from Rory MacEwan and Connal Ewan.

Clyde dropped to the foot of the table after a 1-1 draw at Forfar.

Connor Young put the Bully Wee ahead in the 71st minute which looked enough for a crucial win, only for Stuart Morrison to score an 89th-minute equaliser.