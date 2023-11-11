Phil Parkinson praises Wrexham for quickly silencing Gillingham’s visiting fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phil Parkinson praises Wrexham for quickly silencing Gillingham’s visiting fans

By Press Association
Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham saw off Gillingham on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Phil Parkinson praised his Wrexham side for quickly silencing Gillingham’s away-day following in their 2-0 League Two victory.

It was new boss Stephen Clemence’s first league game in charge of the Gills but any hopes of a new-manager boost were quickly put on the back burner when Ollie Palmer opened the scoring inside the first minute.

Defender Ben Tozer wrapped up the points at the Racecourse Ground with a neat flicked finish.

After a fine performance, Parkinson said: “They’ve had a new manager come in and there was always a chance of a lift.

“You can’t ask for a better start than that. It was a great ball for Ollie and I’m pleased for him.

“It was good to get that start and we said to the lads at half-time that it was important we didn’t play at 70 or 80 per cent and wait for them to score to respond.

“It was important we went to get that second goal and it finally came with a great cross and terrific finish from Ben.

“You’re always under threat against Gillingham because they’ve got a couple of players who are probably technically above the level so there’s always a chance somebody can produce something out of nothing.

“There was always a chance it would be a tricky game but over the 90 minutes, we’ve restricted them to very little and got two important goals.

“We’re really pleased with the win and I thought the lads remained focused until the very end and saw the game through.”

The Gills sacked Neil Harris despite an impressive start to the season which included winning the first four games.

They have won just two of their last nine league games to slip to 10th.

And Clemence said: “They’re 11 unbeaten now so they’re obviously a very good team. Phil’s put a very good team together, they’re very physical and difficult to play against.

“They put the ball into the box and there’s where we were undone. It was two crosses into our box and we’ve not dealt with them.

“There were encouraging signs for me in the first half. I know our end product has to improve, but we had a couple of good chances.

“When you come to somewhere like Wrexham, who are near the top, you need a bit of luck to go your way.

“We didn’t defend the crosses well enough. It’s something we spoke about trying to stop.

“But it happens. Sometimes you start games well and sometimes you don’t.

“They showed great strength of character because they could have gone under there. The crowd was obviously up and it could’ve been a difficult afternoon and they’ve stuck in there.”