Joe Edwards not getting carried away after winning start as Millwall boss

By Press Association
Millwall ended a five-match winless run with victory at Sheffield Wednesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Joe Edwards insists he will not get carried away despite seeing his Millwall side beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 at Hillsborough in his first game in charge of the club.

Goals from Murray Wallace and George Saville in the first half paired with a couple more from Wes Harding and Brooke Norton-Cuffy in the second gave the Lions a brilliant victory away from home.

Edwards said: “The scoreline is really impressive but the performance is the best thing.

“Coming to a place like Hillsborough, the atmosphere wasn’t surprising. In the first 15 minutes they were on top but we did everything we needed to do to ride it out and fight. We began to grow in the game and we know the first goal can be decisive.

“In terms of philosophy, there’s only so much we can do in three training sessions but we can continue to build on our existing strengths.

“”It’s fantastic to get off the mark with a 4-0 win and a comfortable performance. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my first week at the club.

“The club has gone a few games without a win so it was important for me to start well. We were well-organised defensively and, with the ball, we posed a real threat. We played some good football.

“Today I didn’t learn much I didn’t already know. The leadership and organisation didn’t surprise me, I know they’ve got that.

“I have a lot of belief in the players and I have no doubt they’re capable. I’m really pleased for them and the staff.

“It took a bit of everything in the performance to achieve the win. We showed grit and quality with clinical execution around the goal. We’ve come here today and done well in the key moments at the right time.

“I can put the work in but, at the end of the day, it’s down to the quality of the players. I won’t get carried away because I know how cruel the game can be.”

Danny Rohl, meanwhile, remains convinced his Sheffield Wednesday side can avoid relegation despite sitting four points adrift at the foot of the Championship table.

He said: “I’m disappointed about the game, it was not our best performance. The first minutes were good. We had a big chance to score and we didn’t, and in the next action we conceded. That’s football.

“We have been unlucky but today we weren’t unlucky, it just wasn’t good enough. We deserved the defeat.

“We tried to come back in the game by changing the shape and players at half-time but we weren’t able to show the intensity we need for 90 minutes.

“It is my job to find solutions so we can score the goals. It’s not easy to create confidence when we’re not scoring.

“We win together and we lose together. We have to train hard like the last few weeks and show a reaction.

“I understand the fans’ frustrations, they come here and expect to win. We will work over the international break.

“If we’re at 100 per cent, I am convinced we can stay in this league. If we’re any less then we’ll have some problems.”