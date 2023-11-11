Valerien Ismael delighted with Watford’s ‘great performance’ in Rotherham rout

Valerien Ismael hailed a “great performance” after his Watford side heaped further misery on struggling Rotherham with a 5-0 thumping at Vicarage Road.

Watford endured a tricky start to the campaign, but are now six games unbeaten and charging up the Sky Bet Championship table after their biggest victory of the season.

Despite just six places separating the two sides heading into the game, the gulf in class was evident throughout, with Mileta Rajovic scoring twice before second-half goals from Edo Kayembe, Tom Ince and Matheus Martins.

“We came out of the challenge of losing three games very well,” said Ismael. “I think now we have built something strong.

“We need to recover because the next massive block will come in the big December games. But now we feel more ready.

“We know the players better and what type of players we need for each game. It was a learning process, but we feel we are moving in the right direction. Now the results show up.

“With the feeling we’ve had from the beginning that we are on the right path and now the results are showing, it will help to build our confidence.”

Watford’s two first-half goals came in near-identical fashion, with Ken Sema providing perfect deliveries from the left flank for Rajovic to finish inside the six-yard box.

Kayembe added the third after 54 minutes, turning his defender after Ryan Porteous had driven at the Rotherham defence.

Substitutes Ince and Martins then completed the rout late on with the visitors paying the price for making all of their changes and playing the final 10 minutes a man down after Cafu added to their long injury list.

“The first two goals were exactly what we wanted, to come around the block of the defender,” said Ismael. “We have to cross more, to shoot more, to force the opponent to defend more, just to keep the pressure on.

“Today was a team performance because the bench, the players who came in, gave us another breath and got their reward. Another clean sheet and five goals, a great performance.”

Defeat leaves Rotherham four points adrift of safety and without a win on the road for more than a year – a run that stretched to 21 league games.

Already battling a lengthy list of absentees, they lost Cafu, Daniel Ayala and Sam Clucas to worrying hamstring injuries.

“It’s a painful result, but the end is even more painful,” said Rotherham manager Matt Taylor. “The result is a big blow, but to lose three players of that calibre, for a team like Rotherham, is massive for us.

“I didn’t think there was much in the first half, but the game was past us before we could do anything about it.

“We’ve not trained since Tuesday so people can’t say we’re working them too hard. This league, to a team like Rotherham with our personnel, really highlights our weaknesses.”

On his side’s dreadful away record, he added: “We’ve not been good enough away from home. Last season we ground out enough points for survival. I didn’t see enough of that grind and stubbornness today.

“It’s tough at the moment. If you get anything away from home for Rotherham United you’ve done really well.

“Our fans can sing and shout whatever they want – I totally understand that because when you’re getting beaten every away trip. Why should you spend your hard-earned money to watch us?”