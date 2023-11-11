Michael Flynn fuming as Stockport hit Swindon for four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Flynn fuming as Stockport hit Swindon for four

By Press Association
Swindon manager Michael Flynn. (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Swindon manager Michael Flynn once again tore into his players after they twice threw away the lead to lose 4-2 at home to table-topping Stockport.

Odin Bailey scored his first league goal as Stockport clocked their 13th win in a row.

A clearly angry Flynn, whose side conceded seven at home to non-league Aldershot in the FA Cup last weekend, said: “It was just too easy for them to score against us.

“We’ve just seen a team in Stockport who have done everything professionally and were committed.  It was a very professional away performance.

“Our players should be watching the Stockport players and learning how to play a game of football properly.

“It’s no good having nice passes and stuff like that if you cannot track runners and stay tight to men in the box.

“It is always going to be a tough afternoon if you take the lead and then give it away again.

“My players need to have a look in the mirror and be honest with themselves.

“I’ve just told them I can’t wait to get to January because I need players in who can do it. I’m being as honest as I can.”

Dan Kemp gave Swindon the lead against the run of play in the 31st minute with a deflected long-range effort.

Will Collar equalised from the penalty spot seven minutes into the second half after goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney had upended Macauley Southam-Hales.

Jake Young restored Swindon’s advantage just after the hour, converting a Saidou Khan pass from midway inside the penalty area.

Kyle Wootton again headed Stockport level from Ibou Touray’s cross in the 69th minute.

Bailey put the visitors in front four minutes later by firing into the top corner from just outside the box.

Stockport sealed the victory when they added a fourth through substitute Callum Camps a minute from time.

Stockport are five points clear at the top of League Two, having only been promoted last season, but boss Dave Challinor is remaining grounded.

“It shows great character when you come from behind to win,” he said.

“We did not feel we deserved to be losing at half-time after creating some really good chances in the first half.

“We were very clinical in the second half and scored some really good goals.

“We are on a great run and want to keep that going as long as possible but we are not going to take anything for granted.

“We have to earn every single point and we did that again today.”