Crawley boss Scott Lindsey pleased to return to winning ways

By Press Association
Scott Lindsey (PA)
Scott Lindsey (PA)

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey confessed he did not enjoy the game but was pleased to return to winning ways after a 3-1 home victory over Accrington.

The Reds made the worst possible start when Jack Nolan ran through to put Accrington ahead after just 86 seconds.

But Danilo Orsi equalised after eight minutes and, after Will Wright had put Lindsey’s men ahead just after the break, Orsi sealed victory with a 76th-minute penalty.

Stanley finished with 10 men with Brad Hills receiving a straight red card for bringing down Orsi in the lead up to the spot kick.

Lindsey felt his possession-based side performed better after the interval with less passes and explained: ”I didn’t like the first half at all.

“It was a poor goal to give away. But we played better in the second half and although we didn’t pass it so much it was needed.”

This was Crawley’s first league win in six outings since the end of September, and Lindsey heaped praise on former Grimsby striker Orsi, who has now scored nine goals in 16 games in all competitions.

He added:” I’m really pleased to be back to winning ways and it’s a good return by Orsi who is a player who works his socks off.”

Accrington manager John Coleman accused his men of playing “as though it didn’t matter” and throwing away an early advantage.

The 61-year-old said:” We have no one to blame but ourselves.

“We had control after a great early goal, but then somehow found a way to lose.

“Okay, they equalise,fair enough, but our keeper Jon (McCracken) for the second knows he should save it. From there it all went downhill.”

Coleman admitted he would like to see the incident that led to Crawley’s penalty again, and why it led to Hills being sent off.

He added:”We’ve got to be more savvy and more in- game mode because this was just such a waste – we played as if it didn’t matter.”

Coleman is now demanding a reaction and added:” It’s not good play at all and it’s disappointing that it has come to this.

“Now we’ve got to put this right; players can’t be allowed to get away with it.

“You can coach tactics and movement but not desire and grit, and that’s where we were short.”