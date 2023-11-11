John Mousinho rues missed chances after Portsmouth concede late equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Mousinho rues missed chances after Portsmouth concede late equaliser

By Press Association
John Mousinho’s side conceded a late leveller (Richard Sellers/PA)
Portsmouth manager John Mousinho rued his side’s wastefulness after his League One table-toppers conceded a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Charlton.

Pompey led twice through goals from Abu Kamara and Colby Bishop’s penalty.

But Alfie May scored the first equaliser before Conor McGrandles struck three minutes into added time to earn the Addicks a point at Fratton Park.

Mousinho said: “The overall emotion is one of disappointment, as we played so well and only came away with a point.

“We had a huge number of chances that we didn’t put away, and we have been undone at the death, which was very disappointing. I think their goalkeeper was man of the match.

“You have to defend your goal throughout the game, and we have been good at that this season, but their goals weren’t spectacular, not goal of the month contenders, and we really have to look at how we can defend them better.”

To make matters worse for Pompey, Mousinho confirmed Regan Poole – who suffered an injury last weekend – would miss the rest of the campaign.

He added: “Regan Poole is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

“It didn’t appear to be bad, but that is a big blow to us.

“Having said that, we have depth in the squad, and Sean and Ryley are excellent players who can come in and do as good a job.”

Kamara had given Pompey a first-half lead with a 20-yard volley, before May equalised with 19 minutes to play.

Bishop put the hosts back ahead from the penalty spot after goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer had clattered into Paddy Lane, but McGrandles had the final say.

Charlton boss Michael Appleton said: “It was one hell of a game. In the first half there wasn’t much between the teams. We caused them more issues than they did us.

“In fairness to Pompey, they upped the ante in the second half.

“We were under a lot of pressure, and from a character and commitment point of view, we did brilliantly to come back twice.

“We knew we had to play well against the team top of the league at their ground.

“We put our bodies on the line when we needed to and earned the right to go up the other end and could have nicked it at the end.

“The heart did sink a little bit after they got their second, but we felt we needed to help the lads a little bit and get fresh legs out there.

“Ashley was superb, although I wish he hadn’t had as much to do.”