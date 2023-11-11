Simon Weaver urges Harrogate to transfer away form to their own backyard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Weaver urges Harrogate to transfer away form to their own backyard

By Press Association
Simon Weaver’s Harrogate took three points home from Walsall (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Simon Weaver’s Harrogate took three points home from Walsall (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Travel-happy Harrogate boss Simon Weaver wants his side to transfer their away form to their own backyard after racking up another road win with a 1-0 League Two victory at Walsall.

George Thomson’s fifth goal of the season, a low strike from 20 yards that Owen Evans could only help into the bottom corner, helped Harrogate to a fifth-straight away win in all competitions.

It was also the first time Harrogate – who leapfrogged Walsall up to 14th in the table – have won four in a row away from home since being promoted into the Football League in 2020.

“It’s no mean feat and we are really pleased – it’s built on just trying to be solid first and foremost, nothing complicated. The shape has been good to us and it’s paid off,” Weaver said.

“Now we have to take this level of performance back home.

“We’ve been here before and we haven’t taken that momentum of a great away win into the next home game – hopefully that’s the first step towards that today.

“We’re going to much bigger grounds than ours and we know there will be a sense of frustration around the place if we can keep it at zero in terms of not conceding goals.

“They threw a lot of balls into our box and we gave away too many free-kicks but we dealt with them because the rearguard was superb.

“Anyone would be lying as managers if you don’t look at the table. We would have valued a point but three points makes a big difference to the complexion of the league.”

Walsall dropped to 17th after a defeat that was down to ill fortune and poor finishing.

Donervon Daniels and Brandon Comley wasted golden chances, Isaac Hutchinson and Tom Knowles were denied by the woodwork, and Liam Gordon by Matty Foulds’ goal-line clearance.

“It’s very difficult to be too disappointed because I thought we played extremely well and dominated,” said boss Mat Sadler.

“I think we are very quick in football to jump to the too-high or too-low state of mind. If you’re not 4-0 up then there’s something wrong but the way that we’re playing is what I look at.

“When we play well, I’ll let them know we’ve played well and we played well today. But of course you need that ruthless edge of winning the game, making sure you don’t lose the game.

“I thought we were on top for large spells – we had 11 corners which shows the territory and dominance, we had fantastic opportunities and openings.

“We’ve hit the post twice, had loads of shots, 24 shots, so we quite clearly weren’t clinical enough on the day but the performance was good and that’s what I look at.”