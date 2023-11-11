Rob Page: Harry Wilson has been one of Wales’ main men since Gareth Bale retired

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Page: Harry Wilson has been one of Wales’ main men since Gareth Bale retired

By Press Association
Wales’ Harry Wilson celebrates scoring his second goal against Croatia in their Euro 2024 qualifying victory last month (Tim Goode/PA)
Wales' Harry Wilson celebrates scoring his second goal against Croatia in their Euro 2024 qualifying victory last month (Tim Goode/PA)

Harry Wilson is driving Wales’ bid for Euro 2024 success after emerging from the shadow of Gareth Bale, says manager Rob Page.

Wilson kept Wales’ hopes of automatic qualification alive by scoring twice in last month’s stunning 2-1 win over World Cup semi-finalists Croatia, 10 years to the day since becoming his country’s youngest-ever male player at the age of 16 years and 207 days.

Former captain Bale scored a record 41 goals for Wales before retiring from football in January.

Wales v Austria – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier – Semi Final – Cardiff City Stadium
Harry Wilson (right) has emerged from the shadow of the retired Gareth Bale to become a key player for Wales, says manager Rob Page (Nick Potts/PA)

“H has been around for a long time,” Page said ahead of Wales’ final Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey that will determine whether they can secure a top-two spot in Group D and avoid the play-offs in March.

“Because of the players we had available before in Gareth, Joe Allen and Jonny Williams, perhaps he looked at it, and he was turning up and feeling he was a squad player.

“We had a chat with him in the summer and said: ‘You are no longer that person or player. You are a big player for us. Look at what you are doing at club level’.

“Go back about 12 months ago, he would turn up and expect to be part of the squad, or if he started he would be substituted on the hour mark.

“But the mentality has changed now. He’s playing in the Premier League, scoring goals and creating chances.

“When he plays for us now he’s one of the main men and showed that in the last game. I don’t expect him to come in and just accept playing for 55, 60 minutes.

“I want him to have that mentality that he is one of our top players now and he is going to go and win games for us.”

Wilson won his 50th cap against Croatia and his first international double took him to eight goals for his country.

The Liverpool product is also benefiting from being settled at Fulham after loan spells at Crewe, Hull, Derby, Bournemouth and Cardiff earlier in his career.

Page said: “He has stepped up to the plate. I’m so pleased for him because he’s not just a good player, he’s an absolute diamond of a kid.

“I said to the young lads up in Wrexham for the Gibraltar game: ‘Just watch him warm up’. Everything he does is to the nth degree.

“He’s the nicest fella you will ever meet off the pitch, but when he crosses that line he’s a model example of what you would want a modern footballer to look like.

“You can see why he has had the career he has and why he is playing in the Premier League, and why he is now getting the plaudits that he has got for us.”

Wales will qualify automatically for next summer’s European Championship in Germany by beating Armenia in Yerevan on Saturday and Turkey in Cardiff three days later.

Page’s side are guaranteed a play-off place through their top-tier status in the last edition of the Nations League.