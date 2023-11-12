Mark Robins pleased to ‘stop the rot’ after Coventry draw with Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Robins pleased to ‘stop the rot’ after Coventry draw with Stoke

By Press Association
Mark Robins was frustrated not to win but pleased to end Coventry’s losing run (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Mark Robins was frustrated not to win but pleased to end Coventry’s losing run (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Coventry manager Mark Robins was pleased his side “stopped the rot” after a four-game losing streak but admitted his disappointment after his side drew 0-0 with Stoke.

The Sky Blues had been on a miserable run that culminated with a 3-2 defeat to Preston last time out, while the Potters left the West Midlands on a six-match unbeaten run after a fourth clean sheet in succession.

Ellis Simms came closest for the home side when he hit the post in the first half, whilst Jamie Allen and Matty Godden squandered good chances.

“I’m pleased with stopping the rot because it was getting boring, but frustrated because we should have taken the chances to have taken the game away from a really good side,” said Robins.

“There has been a lot of good work which has gone on this week, some of which has come out in today’s game, some of which didn’t and it will take time for it to come out fully.

“The work rate was incredible from everyone. Haji (Wright) on the left-hand side worked his socks off, Matty Godden, Ellis was trying to find his way, hits the post with one, Matty missed a chance when it has come off his shoulder from a header when you would expect him to score.

“You need something to move forward from and today is hopefully that. It’s been a tough (period from) international break to international break in terms of the points we have picked up but some of the performances have been really good – parts of performances have been really good.

“We’ll take it, the clean sheet on the back of the goals we’ve conceded, and some of the decisions that have gone against us have been laughable really.

“We’ve got to take the point and move on from that. Plenty of work to do.”

Alex Neil conceded his side did not do enough to win the game as Stoke battled to a second 0-0 draw in succession.

He said: “I thought there was some really good bits and some not-so-good bits. We played well through the back but I thought we lacked a real punch at the top end of the pitch today.

“I didn’t think we created enough real chances, we got into some good areas and got to the byline probably six or seven times in the game and I think when you get there you’ve got to create better opportunities, whether it’s a clear cut-back or you stand it up at the back post.

“I thought they were similar, they had some good moments but not anything clear that should win the game either.

“That’s four clean sheets on the bounce we’ve had and for us over a number of years that is rare so that’s a good point. What we need to do is make sure we’ve got enough aggression in our game, enough quality.

“We didn’t lack enough threat going forward in terms of volume of players, we just didn’t really select the right options. Sometimes in these tight games you need one player to produce one moment of quality and unfortunately for both teams that wasn’t quite there. We huffed and puffed without it really being enough.

“If you don’t do enough to win the game, don’t lose the game.”