Eddie Howe hopes to get players back in ‘well-timed’ international break

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is desperate for some positive injury news over the international break.

The Magpies have been decimated by injuries and were without 11 players for Saturday’s defeat at Bournemouth.

They also lost Miguel Almiron to a hamstring problem in the first half which Howe hopes is not too serious.

Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron limps off at Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Also absent was Bruno Guimaraes through suspension, with Newcastle failing to win all seven of the matches he has missed since he joined the club.

“The break has come at a very good time,” said Howe.

“It doesn’t mean we will have a flood of players back but hopefully one or two.

“Bruno was a huge miss. We’ll get him back. But a lot are longer-term and we have to accept that.

“I think we’ve been unlucky – some bizarre injuries. Jacob Murphy’s shoulder, Dan Burn landing on his back. There’s nothing we can do about that. Its a unique situation.”

Dominic Solanke, centre, fired Bournemouth to victory (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Dominic Solanke’s second-half double lifted Bournemouth out of the relegation zone.

Solanke told Sky Sports: “Obviously we haven’t had the best of starts to the season, but I think we’re in a place now to kick on.

“We’ve had two back-to-back wins at home in the league now. We’re looking to push forward and hopefully I can keep scoring.”