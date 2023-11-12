Eddie Howe hopes to get players back in ‘well-timed’ international break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eddie Howe hopes to get players back in ‘well-timed’ international break

By Press Association
Eddie Howe applauds the Newcastle fans after defeat at Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Eddie Howe applauds the Newcastle fans after defeat at Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is desperate for some positive injury news over the international break.

The Magpies have been decimated by injuries and were without 11 players for Saturday’s defeat at Bournemouth.

They also lost Miguel Almiron to a hamstring problem in the first half which Howe hopes is not too serious.

Newcastle's Miguel Almiron limps off at Bournemouth
Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron limps off at Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Also absent was Bruno Guimaraes through suspension, with Newcastle failing to win all seven of the matches he has missed since he joined the club.

“The break has come at a very good time,” said Howe.

“It doesn’t mean we will have a flood of players back but hopefully one or two.

“Bruno was a huge miss. We’ll get him back. But a lot are longer-term and we have to accept that.

“I think we’ve been unlucky – some bizarre injuries. Jacob Murphy’s shoulder, Dan Burn landing on his back. There’s nothing we can do about that. Its a unique situation.”

Dominic Solanke, centre, fired Bournemouth to victory (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Dominic Solanke, centre, fired Bournemouth to victory (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Dominic Solanke’s second-half double lifted Bournemouth out of the relegation zone.

Solanke told Sky Sports: “Obviously we haven’t had the best of starts to the season, but I think we’re in a place now to kick on.

“We’ve had two back-to-back wins at home in the league now. We’re looking to push forward and hopefully I can keep scoring.”