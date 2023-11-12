Jonjo Shelvey scores wondergoal from his own half in Turkish Super Lig clash

Jonjo Shelvey channelled his inner David Beckham and Harry Kane by scoring a wonder goal from his own half for Turkish side Rizespor.
The 31-year-old sent a pinpoint shot from the centre circle in his own half over goalkeeper David Jensen to put his side 1-0 up in the fifth minute against Istanbulspor.
It was his first goal for the Super Lig club following his move from Nottingham Forest in September and was a similar strike to the one Kane scored for Bayern Munich against Darmstadt.
Shelvey was only at the City Ground for eight months after joining from Newcastle last January, but fell out of favour after throwing a tantrum when he was left out of Forest’s trip to Liverpool in April.
Rizespor are currently midtable in the Super Lig after an inconsistent start to the season.
