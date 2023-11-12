No let-up from Marc Skinner despite thumping of West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

No let-up from Marc Skinner despite thumping of West Ham

By Press Association
Marc Skinner’s side stormed to victory (Martin Rickett/PA)
Marc Skinner’s side stormed to victory (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner is demanding even more from his team despite a commanding 5-0 home victory against West Ham in the Barclays Women’s Super League.

First-half strikes from Geyse, Millie Turner and Nikita Parris set United on the way to victory but West Ham were dominant after the break until goals from Lucia Garcia and Melvine Malard in the final five minutes rounded off the win for the hosts.

Skinner said: “I’m happy with the result, goals and clean sheet but I want to be consistent in the message I give to the media and the start to the second half wasn’t good enough.

“We were sloppy, we had become too comfortable after the first half – and I thought the first half was excellent.

“The best thing about our group is that I said this at the end in the huddle and they were like, ‘Yes, we agree’. We want the highest standards possible at Manchester United across the 90 minutes.”

With England midfielder Ella Toone outstanding for United, Skinner said the way his side can tear a team apart needs to be carried on throughout the match.

He said: “What pleased me most was the fluidity. When you play against us we can attack in so many different ways.

“I love that about us, I love the flair – I want us to excite our fans. I liked our attitude and the way we pressed in the first half.

“It’s not a slight on my team, it’s not a bad attitude, it’s just that we took our foot off the gas a little bit and you let the other team in. The league is too good to do that now and credit to West Ham. I felt they maintained their energy throughout the game and if they play like that more often they’ll get some really good results.”

West Ham boss Rehanne Skinner remained positive despite the defeat which leaves the Hammers with just one win after six WSL games.

She said: “Second half for 40 minutes we played how we wanted to play, we caused problems, but when you’re not doing that for 90 minutes then it will cause a bit of a challenge.

“It is frustrating because we know what our players are capable of. We see it in training day in and day out and you want them to step up and deliver at the weekend.

“In this league we have to be competitive every week and today we gave too much time and space. You can’t give Man United that much time and space without being punished for it.”