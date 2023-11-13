The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Chelsea shared a wild 4-4 draw with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea shared a wild 4-4 draw with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)

Manchester City head into the international break with just a one-point lead at the top of the Premier League after conceding a late equaliser in a thrilling 4-4 draw at Chelsea.

Wins for Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart ensured Great Britain beat Sweden to remain in the top tier of the Billie Jean King Cup, while Jack Draper missed out on a first ATP Tour title after losing to Adrian Mannarino in the Sofia Open final.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Cole Palmer
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, right, scores his side’s fourth goal of the game in their 4-4 draw with Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Mohamed Salah
Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, left, and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Anfield, won 3-0 by the home side (Peter Byrne/PA)
Harriet Dart
Great Britain’s Harriet Dart celebrates victory over Sweden’s Caijsa Hennemann, not pictured, during day two of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup play-off at the Copper Box Arena, London (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Bryony Page
Great Britain’s Bryony Page competes in the women’s qualification round during day three of the 2023 FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Birmingham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
UFC 295 Mixed Martial Arts
England’s Tom Aspinall, left, exchanges punches with Russia’s Sergei Pavlovich during the first round of a heavyweight title bout at UFC 295 in New York (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Matthew Richardson
Australia’s Matthew Richardson, right, celebrates winning his heat in the first round of the men’s keirin during the grand finale of the 2023 UCI Track Champions League at Lee Valley VeloPark (John Walton/PA)
Oh Hyeon-Gyu
Celtic’s Oh Hyeon-gyu wins a penalty during the cinch Premiership match against Aberdeen at Parkhead (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ben Stokes
England’s Ben Stokes celebrates after he took a catch to dismiss Pakistan’s Haris Rauf during the Cricket World Cup in Kolkata (Bikas Das/AP)
Freddie Steward
Leicester’s Freddie Steward scores a try during the Gallagher Premiership match against Harlequins at Welford Road (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tomas Soucek
West Ham’s Tomas Soucek applauds supporters following his side’s Premier League win over Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)