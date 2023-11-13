Ezri Konsa, Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis earn first England call-ups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ezri Konsa, Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis earn first England call-ups

By Press Association
Ezri Konsa, Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis have been called up by England (PA)
Ezri Konsa, Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis have all received their first call-ups to the England senior squad ahead of the team’s final two Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Gareth Southgate has added the trio to his squad for the matches against Malta and North Macedonia following the withdrawals of James Maddison, Lewis Dunk and Callum Wilson due to injury.

All three of the newcomers have progressed through the England youth ranks, with versatile Manchester City 18-year-old Lewis having earned four caps at Under-21 level, while 26-year-old Aston Villa defender Konsa won the 2018 Toulon Tournament just a year after lifting the Under-20 World Cup.

Chelsea forward Palmer, 21, who scored a stoppage-time equaliser from the penalty spot in Sunday’s thrilling 4-4 Premier League draw with Manchester City, was part of the squad that won the Under-21 European Championship this summer.

The majority of the England squad are due to report to St George’s Park on Monday, with further assessments set to take place ahead of Friday’s clash against Malta at Wembley.

Southgate’s men then travel to North Macedonia for their final Euro 2024 qualifier on Monday, with the team already assured of a spot in next summer’s tournament.