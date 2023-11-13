Carlos Alcaraz falls to defeat against Alexander Zverev on ATP Finals debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carlos Alcaraz falls to defeat against Alexander Zverev on ATP Finals debut

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz was beaten by Alexander Zverev (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz suffered defeat to Alexander Zverev on his ATP Finals debut in Turin.

The 20-year-old missed last year’s event through injury and his shaky late-season form continued with a 6-7 (3) 6-3 6-4 loss in his opening round-robin match.

Alcaraz came from a break down to win the first set on a tie-break, but immediately fell behind in the second and it was Zverev who was the steadier from there on in a contest that featured some spectacular shots from both players.

The loss was a third in a row for Alcaraz, who was beaten by Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters before a shock defeat to Roman Safiullin in his first match at the Paris Masters.

Zverev, a two-time former champion at the event, has surged back into form over the second half of the season following the ankle injury at the French Open last year that ruled him out for seven months.

He suffered a worrying moment in the third set when he went over on his ankle, but he played down any concerns afterwards, and said on Amazon Prime Video: “It’s always nice to beat the best players in the world and he’s definitely one of them. It’s special to win on this court again.”

Alexander Zverev celebrates beating Carlos Alcaraz
Alexander Zverev celebrates beating Carlos Alcaraz (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Earlier, Britain’s Neal Skupski made a winning start to his campaign in the doubles with Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof.

The Wimbledon champions are playing in their final tournament together after Koolhof chose to end the hugely successful partnership.

They will look to go out on a high and comfortably defeated Australian duo Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler 6-3 6-4.