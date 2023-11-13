Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund face spells out for Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund face spells out for Manchester United

By Press Association
Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen (Roger Evans/John Patrick Fletcher/PA)
Manchester United duo Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund face spells on the sidelines following their withdrawal from Denmark’s squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

United’s 1-0 victory over Luton ahead of the international break was soured slightly by injuries to midfielder Eriksen and forward Hojlund, who both limped off the pitch at Old Trafford on Saturday.

They have pulled out of Denmark’s fixtures against Slovenia on Friday and Northern Ireland next Monday, with United resigned to being without Eriksen until the middle of December due to a knee problem.

Christian Eriksen, centre, is set for a month out (Martin Rickett/PA)
Hojlund’s muscle strain seems to be less severe and, while he is likely to miss the visit to Everton on November 26, United are keeping their fingers crossed their summer signing will be available for a crucial trip to Galatasaray in the Champions League three days later.

A statement on Manchester United’s website said: “Christian has a knee injury that is set to keep him out for around a month, while striker Rasmus suffered a muscle strain. It is hoped he will return before the end of November.”

The Danish duo join a lengthy injury list containing Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Jonny Evans and Casemiro, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka missed the win over the Hatters due to illness.